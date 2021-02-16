TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.05

TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.05 and last traded at C$18.05, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$470.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35.

About TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

