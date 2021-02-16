Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.74

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $8.81. Twin Disc shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 961 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on TWIN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

