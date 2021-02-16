Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Short Interest Down 22.7% in January

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the January 14th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.53. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $317,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,420,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $13,239,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,522,787.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,438 shares of company stock valued at $49,853,493. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

