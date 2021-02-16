Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 6.9%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $156.08 and last traded at $156.25. Approximately 869,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 869,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $317,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,440 shares in the company, valued at $56,420,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $9,396,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,297,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,438 shares of company stock worth $49,853,493 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

