Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $56.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.99.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,190,379. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $73.18.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 42.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 85,746 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.