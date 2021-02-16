Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $95.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Twitter traded as high as $73.94 and last traded at $73.77, with a volume of 141205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.90.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.99.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Twitter by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Twitter by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,064,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

