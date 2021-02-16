Tyler Jensen Sells 10,000 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tyler Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $7,345.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Tyler Jensen sold 322 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $4,527.32.

On Thursday, January 21st, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $7,465.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $551,784.23.

On Thursday, December 24th, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $6,395.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Tyler Jensen sold 500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $6,210.00.

GenMark Diagnostics stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,532. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 67,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,809,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

