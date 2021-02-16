Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $65.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,593,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,769. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

