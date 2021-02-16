Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,462 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $888,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.