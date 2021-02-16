U Network (UUU) Trading 111.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 28.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. U Network has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, U Network has traded 111.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

