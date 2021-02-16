U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Trading 6.9% Higher

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.55. 274,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 127,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

