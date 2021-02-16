U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.19

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 10478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLCA. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $730.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Silica by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 200,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

