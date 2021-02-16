Ubex (UBEX) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. Ubex has a total market cap of $740,546.30 and approximately $19,435.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubex has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.64 or 0.00596993 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

