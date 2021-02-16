Ubiq Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 93.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $23.03 million and $210,119.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,953.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,767.27 or 0.03610073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.94 or 0.00426816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $704.63 or 0.01439369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.03 or 0.00480105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.24 or 0.00447848 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00314389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00028898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

