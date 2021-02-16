UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) Trading Up 4.9%

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP)’s share price was up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 40,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 30,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

