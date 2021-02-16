UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,625 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 595.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $15.61.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

