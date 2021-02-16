UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Down 23.4% in January

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 14th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 595.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

