UBS Group Analysts Give RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) a GBX 1,785 Price Target

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) has been assigned a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,952.89 ($25.51).

LON REL opened at GBX 1,865.50 ($24.37) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,837.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,753.16. RELX PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.46.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

