UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.77

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 18537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.
Several brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,555,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,336 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in UBS Group by 626.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,812,000 after buying an additional 645,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
