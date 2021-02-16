UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.77

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 18537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,555,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,336 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in UBS Group by 626.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,812,000 after buying an additional 645,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.