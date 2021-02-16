UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.28

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UDHCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UDG Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDG Healthcare from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.92.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

