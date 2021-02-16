UEX (TSE:UEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.38

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 2074641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$171.83 million and a P/E ratio of -30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About UEX (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

