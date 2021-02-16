Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $323.20

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $323.20 and last traded at $322.48, with a volume of 9328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.88.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.15.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.38. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.