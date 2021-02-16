Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $323.20

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $323.20 and last traded at $322.48, with a volume of 9328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.88.
ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.15.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.38. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
