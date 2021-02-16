Ultiledger (ULT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $169,404.00

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $169,404.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00064336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.77 or 0.00875457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00047902 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.55 or 0.05030549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00033466 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

Ultiledger is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

