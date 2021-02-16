Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.43 and last traded at $51.32. Approximately 642,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 501,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded Ultra Clean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

