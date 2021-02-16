Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.05 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $65.05 million and $1.18 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,945.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.33 or 0.01418577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.25 or 0.00492900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00039081 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000926 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009790 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,577,698 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.