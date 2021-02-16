Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $178.00 at SVB Leerink

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE stock opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after acquiring an additional 478,279 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after acquiring an additional 186,213 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,453,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.