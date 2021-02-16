UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) Trading Up 8.9%

UltraTech Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) shares were up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of UltraTech Cement from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.00.

UltraTech Cement Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and cement related products in India. It offers ordinary Portland cement, Portland blast furnace slag cement, Portland Pozzolana cement, white cement, and white cement based products; and ready mix concrete, including specialty concrete, as well as building products consisting AAC blocks, jointing mortars, and host of others in retail formats.

