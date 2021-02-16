UMA (UMA) Market Cap Tops $1.44 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $90.34 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $25.80 or 0.00052721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00265295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00075375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00396086 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185025 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,430,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,806,133 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.