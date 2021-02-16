UniLayer (LAYER) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One UniLayer token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001328 BTC on exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 56.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.65 or 0.00263523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00082921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00074178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00086358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.39 or 0.00412515 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00187080 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.