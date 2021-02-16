UniLend Price Reaches $1.32 on Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, UniLend has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $18.56 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend token can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.92 or 0.00847535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00047654 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.73 or 0.05036994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024350 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

