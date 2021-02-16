Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Down 25.4% in January

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 843,100 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

UL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. 2,008,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. Unilever has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

