Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $213.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

