Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.72. The company had a trading volume of 44,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.62 and a 200 day moving average of $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

