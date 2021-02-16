Unison Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,798 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 1.5% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,390,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,354,000. Natixis grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,461,000 after buying an additional 883,978 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,963.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 921,256 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,940,000 after buying an additional 876,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,775,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,751,000 after buying an additional 664,882 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,463,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

