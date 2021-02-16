Unison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,934 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000. Alphabet comprises about 5.1% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $30.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,134.75. 31,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,872.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,684.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

