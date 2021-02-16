Unison Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 2.5% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,244,000 after purchasing an additional 193,487 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 126,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.88. 8,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.20 and its 200-day moving average is $457.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Wedbush reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

