Unison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 111,705 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,705 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,853,000. Comcast accounts for about 5.8% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,374,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $242.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

