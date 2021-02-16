Unison Asset Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for about 1.6% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,828 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 231,195 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 155,585 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HII traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $177.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.30 and its 200 day moving average is $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $264.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

