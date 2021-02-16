Unison Asset Management LLC Invests $2.84 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000. General Motors makes up about 2.8% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.32.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.69. 396,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,713,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,446,153 shares of company stock worth $64,000,996 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.