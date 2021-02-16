Unison Asset Management LLC Invests $5.28 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 174,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 5.2% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $34.27. 1,140,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,326,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $296.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

