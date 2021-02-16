Unison Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Liberty Broadband makes up about 1.6% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.41 and its 200 day moving average is $147.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

