Unison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Alaska Air Group accounts for 1.3% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 239.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 855 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $105,164.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,830 shares of company stock worth $920,052. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

