Unison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.5% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

WFC stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,680,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.