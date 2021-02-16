Unison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,501 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000. Anthem comprises about 6.5% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Anthem by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 6.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 10.8% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

Anthem stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,324. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

