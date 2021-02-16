Unison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,970 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000. Applied Materials makes up 2.5% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.25. 257,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,827,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $117.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.