Unison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. The Blackstone Group makes up about 1.6% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after buying an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 601,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 590,085 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,400. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

