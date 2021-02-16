Uniswap (UNI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $933.84 Million

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.08 billion and $933.84 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $20.17 or 0.00041549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,233,344 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Uniswap Token Trading

