Unisync (TSE:UNI) Trading Down 3.1%

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.51. Approximately 6,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.55.

About Unisync (TSE:UNI)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand; and various products and services under the ShowroomOne brand name.

