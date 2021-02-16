Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.78

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 1494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,827,000 after buying an additional 467,154 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Unisys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,203,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after buying an additional 210,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unisys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 80,502 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Unisys by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,707,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after buying an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

