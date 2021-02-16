Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.78

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 1494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.
Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54.
Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)
Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.
