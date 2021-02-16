United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 19,623 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,206,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $61.79.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

